UniCrypt 1-Day Volume Tops $9.38 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. UniCrypt has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $882.21 or 0.01751720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009505 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003023 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015140 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00140194 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003644 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,201 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

