UniFarm (UFARM) Hits Market Cap of $762,911.96

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, UniFarm has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. UniFarm has a total market cap of $762,911.96 and $47,429.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.80 or 0.08508400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,591.35 or 1.00813004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

