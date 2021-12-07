UniLayer (LAYER) Reaches Market Cap of $11.04 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $11.04 million and $2.99 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00210560 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

