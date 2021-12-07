Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

