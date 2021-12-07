UniMex Network (UMX) Hits Market Cap of $4.01 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $30,601.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,103.55 or 1.00803937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,420,539 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

