Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 224189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.28. The firm has a market cap of £13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58.

In other news, insider Joseph OFarrell bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,826.02).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

