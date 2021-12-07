Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells $614,950.00 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

