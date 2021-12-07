Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells $614,950.00 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE UNP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
