Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $248.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.90. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

