Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.31

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.31 and last traded at $248.36, with a volume of 5663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.06.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.