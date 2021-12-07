Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.31

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.31 and last traded at $248.36, with a volume of 5663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.06.
UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.90.
In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
