Unisocks Hits Market Capitalization of $33.63 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $111,358.18 or 2.19477969 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $33.63 million and approximately $37,012.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

