Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Achieves $5.47 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Unistake has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $31,445.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,103.55 or 1.00803937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,964,611 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.