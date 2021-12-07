Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294.73 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Uniswap has a market cap of $11.00 billion and $294.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.52 or 0.00033910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Mint Club (MINT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,925,959 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.