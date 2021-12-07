United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.45

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and traded as high as $30.51. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 2,965 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.78.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

