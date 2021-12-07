United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

