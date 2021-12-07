United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.88. The company has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

