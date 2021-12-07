Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells $20,555.26 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $20,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.