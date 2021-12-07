Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 758,808 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

About Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

