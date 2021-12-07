UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.48 billion and $3.67 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00007155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00318980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

