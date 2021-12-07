UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:UPGS opened at GBX 190.95 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.16). The stock has a market cap of £170.54 million and a PE ratio of 21.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.21.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £39,719.40 ($52,671.26).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

