UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:UPGS opened at GBX 190.95 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.16). The stock has a market cap of £170.54 million and a PE ratio of 21.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.21.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £39,719.40 ($52,671.26).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

