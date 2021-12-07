Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after buying an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 765,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after buying an additional 763,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

