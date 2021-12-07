UREEQA (URQA) Market Cap Hits $6.91 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. UREEQA has a market cap of $6.91 million and $51,352.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.73 or 0.08418072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.99 or 1.00283793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002668 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

