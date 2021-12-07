USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Down 0.4%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.36 and last traded at $53.36. Approximately 5,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 69,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

