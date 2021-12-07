USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.59 million and $201.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

