USDX (USDX) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009249 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.