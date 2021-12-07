UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 472114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.