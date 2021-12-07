V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 925 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

