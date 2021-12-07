V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.37 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $386.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

