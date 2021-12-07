V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 59,232 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,995,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

