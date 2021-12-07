V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,461 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.