V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average is $227.32. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $390.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

