V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 199,864 shares of company stock worth $12,761,367. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

