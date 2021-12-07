V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $622.25 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.