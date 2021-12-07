Vabble Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $88,063.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00210699 BTC.

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

