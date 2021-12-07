Valentino Dimanno Sells 5,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total transaction of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,445,178.02.

Valentino Dimanno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60.

Shares of STN traded up C$1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 88,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.33. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$40.01 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

