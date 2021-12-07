Validity (VAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $6.41 or 0.00012592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $28.54 million and $1.32 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004448 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00074998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00609238 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,458,782 coins and its circulating supply is 4,454,945 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

