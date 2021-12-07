VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $75.32 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

