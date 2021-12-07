Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 270,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.