Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $110,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

