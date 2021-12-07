Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,125 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,361,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 744,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. 68,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45.

