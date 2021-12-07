Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 105,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,785. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.59 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.