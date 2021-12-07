Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 105,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,785. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.59 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.