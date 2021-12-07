Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.38

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.38 and last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 149627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

