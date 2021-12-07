Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 185,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

