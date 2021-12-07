Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.00

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.03, with a volume of 2166017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

