Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 804,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $65,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

