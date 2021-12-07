Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 263,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

