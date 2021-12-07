Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.75. 4,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,418. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.87 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.89.

