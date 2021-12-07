Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $421.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

