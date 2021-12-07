Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

