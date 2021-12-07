Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 699,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 288,004 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

